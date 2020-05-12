Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bruker (BRKR)

Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2020 – Bruker was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – Bruker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Bruker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Bruker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/7/2020 – Bruker was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/1/2020 – Bruker was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Bruker had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Bruker was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Bruker had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Bruker was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Bruker had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Bruker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $50.00.

3/26/2020 – Bruker was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

3/20/2020 – Bruker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. 4,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,278. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Get Bruker Co alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bruker by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.