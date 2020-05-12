Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,575 ($20.72) price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,440 ($18.94) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,450 ($19.07).

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

4/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,560 ($20.52) to GBX 1,545 ($20.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,160 ($15.26) price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/9/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/24/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/17/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,450 ($32.23).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,262 ($16.60) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,329.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,881.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

