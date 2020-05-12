Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2020 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/8/2020 – Atlas Air Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

AAWW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. 10,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,930.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares valued at $1,294,732. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,801,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 464,115 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 255,510 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

