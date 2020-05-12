Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $38.00.

3/27/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 63,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $498,432.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,388.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,933 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

