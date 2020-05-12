Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stamps.com (STMP)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Stamps.com had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Stamps.com had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $220.00.

4/29/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

4/29/2020 – Stamps.com had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Stamps.com is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $216.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.22. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $221.73.

Get Stampscom Inc alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,567,232. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $15,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,644.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,342 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $6,855,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Stampscom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stampscom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.