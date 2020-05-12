Red Pulse Phoenix Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $159,090.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

