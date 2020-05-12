Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RRBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 5,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $213,263.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,907,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

