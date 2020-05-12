Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 11,098 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after buying an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,030,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.27. 3,225,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

