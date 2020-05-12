Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 28,741 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for approximately 1.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Avalara worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Avalara by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,894.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,921,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock worth $3,591,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

NYSE AVLR traded down $4.93 on Tuesday, reaching $97.62. 1,435,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,727. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

