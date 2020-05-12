Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 7,813 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Addus Homecare worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 464.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 115,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. Research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

