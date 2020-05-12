Redwood Investments LLC Acquires New Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.72% of AeroVironment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 21.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 230,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,236. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

