Redwood Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,000. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 385,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $383,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.