Redwood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 118,076 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.33. 1,975,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $113.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

