Redwood Investments LLC Buys 12,954 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. 9,103,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

