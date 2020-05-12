Redwood Investments LLC Buys 5,752 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 119.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 152.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS traded down $8.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.75. 744,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

