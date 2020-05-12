Redwood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 630,429 Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 630,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,000. Horizon Therapeutics accounts for about 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Horizon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,989,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,107 shares of company stock worth $11,138,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.