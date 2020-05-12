Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,193 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Planet Fitness worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,687,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. 3,857,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,638. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Craig R. Benson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

