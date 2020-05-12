Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101,123 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.47% of NeoGenomics worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 844,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,311. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

