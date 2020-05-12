Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 178.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total value of $599,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,122,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,120 shares of company stock valued at $101,017,111. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $18.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.60. 3,386,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.79. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $388.50. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.90, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

