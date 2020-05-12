Redwood Investments LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,560 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.80% of McGrath RentCorp worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. 130,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,552. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

