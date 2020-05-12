Redwood Investments LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,681 shares during the period. Brink’s comprises about 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Brink’s worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $2,633,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

BCO stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. 1,365,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.81 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

