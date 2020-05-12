Redwood Investments LLC Has $13.87 Million Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,285 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Mercury Systems worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.81. 300,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,681. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

