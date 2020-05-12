Redwood Investments LLC Has $14.59 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the period. LHC Group accounts for about 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.33% of LHC Group worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 171,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LHC Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.62. 438,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,538. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.75. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $159.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

