Redwood Investments LLC Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 230,133 shares during the quarter. Viavi Solutions makes up approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Viavi Solutions worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,354,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 812,667 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,602,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 772,180 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 739,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 197.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

