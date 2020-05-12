Redwood Investments LLC Has $18.63 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. Generac comprises 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Generac worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $4,695,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 497,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

