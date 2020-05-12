Redwood Investments LLC Has $19.71 Million Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. Inphi comprises about 2.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Inphi worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Inphi by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $1,103,062.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,561,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,948. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IPHI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.96. 1,154,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $117.21.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.