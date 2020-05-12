Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 654,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after acquiring an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.23. 1,974,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.37.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

