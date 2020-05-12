Redwood Investments LLC Invests $11.39 Million in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $5.08 on Tuesday, hitting $161.87. The stock had a trading volume of 143,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.01. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $198.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.