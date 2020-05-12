Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,010 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 1,786,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,975 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

