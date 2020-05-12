Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,468 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Power Integrations worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. 339,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $651,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $61,241.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,964. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

