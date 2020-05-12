Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,607 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Trex worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 92.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.40. 891,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,880. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.