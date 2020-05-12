Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,422 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of AEIS traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 413,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

