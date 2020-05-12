Redwood Investments LLC Makes New $11.33 Million Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,328,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. 498,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,104. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

