Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 7,629 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Insight Enterprises worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. 361,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,259. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $67.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

