Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. eHealth makes up 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.57% of eHealth worth $20,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $121.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,387. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.02. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.99.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.45.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

