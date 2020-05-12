Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,025 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Floor & Decor worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 69.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 959,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. 1,057,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

