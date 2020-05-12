Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.73% of QTS Realty Trust worth $24,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,435 shares of company stock worth $19,378,608. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,294. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.34 and a beta of 0.51. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

