Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the period. WD-40 accounts for approximately 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WD-40 worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,116,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

WDFC traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $171.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $185.97.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

