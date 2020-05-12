Redwood Investments LLC Sells 11,391 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Palomar worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In related news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $296,150.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,728,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. 257,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,808. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

