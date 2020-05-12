Redwood Investments LLC Sells 119,162 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,162 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises about 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Freshpet worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Freshpet stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,228.30 and a beta of 0.82. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

