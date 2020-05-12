Redwood Investments LLC Sells 128,789 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,789 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Chart Industries worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Chart Industries stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 301,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

