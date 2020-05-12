Redwood Investments LLC Sells 16,264 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Lithia Motors worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.99. 207,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

