Redwood Investments LLC Sells 168,827 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,827 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $3,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,036.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $5.59 on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. 2,399,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,121. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

