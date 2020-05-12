Redwood Investments LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $347.12. 579,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,925. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.57. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.