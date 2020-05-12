Redwood Investments LLC Sells 23,232 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.56% of Omnicell worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $228,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Omnicell by 1,429.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Omnicell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 364,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,280.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,186 shares of company stock worth $1,600,312. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

