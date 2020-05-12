Redwood Investments LLC Sells 26,467 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,467 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Medpace worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 295,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

