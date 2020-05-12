Redwood Investments LLC Sells 32,601 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,601 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,259 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $59,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $31,266,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $30,080,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,727.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 303,578 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.59. 1,514,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.26 and a beta of 0.59. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,787 shares of company stock worth $2,083,485. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

