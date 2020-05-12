Redwood Investments LLC Sells 41,968 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,968 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

MPWR stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,721. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.27. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $225,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,297,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,953,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,952,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,056 shares of company stock valued at $29,470,143. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

