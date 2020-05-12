Redwood Investments LLC Sells 48,112 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,112 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.66% of Deluxe worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 580,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,255. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

