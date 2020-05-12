Redwood Investments LLC Sells 51,312 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,312 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Workiva worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Workiva by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Workiva by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WK shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. Workiva Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. Workiva’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.